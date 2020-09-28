Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined the campaign trail on Monday and solicited support for the party and its candidate, Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Okitipupa Local Government Area on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the APC administration in Ondo State had performed creditably well and deserved re-election for continuity. He called on the electorate to re-elect Governor Akeredolu for a second term in office.

He said Governor Akeredolu has performed very well during his first term in office by delivering on his electoral promises, especially in the areas of good governance, road construction, infrastructure and provision of dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.

The Lagos State Governor, who travelled several kilometres, covering several major towns, including Ore and Okitipup, for the campaign rally to drum up support for Akeredolu and deputy Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the people should believe in what their Governor Akeredolu has done in less than four years in office and reward him with their votes in next Saturday’s election.

Sanwo-Olu said he is very optimistic that APC will win the election.

Speaking during a meeting with traditional rulers in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State, Governor Sanwo-Olu implored the monarchs to join the entire Ondo State traditional rulers in working for Akeredolu as promised during the APC campaign flag-off in Akure on Saturday, September 5.

The Lagos State Governor said the entire APC leadership at national, South-West zone and state levels are solidly behind Akeredolu’s re-election bid and urged the people of Ondo South Senatorial District to support the APC.

‘As the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, it is not enough for me to listen to the news about Ondo. I have come here to see things for myself and I’m very happy at what I have seen here,’ Sanwo-Olu said.

‘When Governor Akeredolu commissioned the Ore flyover, I wasn’t around then but when I got there recently I was surprised. It shows Governor Akeredolu is really working in Ondo State.

‘I have come here to campaign for my brother based on the good work he has been doing and we see that he deserves another four years. APC governors in the South-West are solidly behind him. All of us in APC are fully in support of him.’

Sanwo-Olu reiterated during a campaign rally at Methodist Primary School in Okitipupa that Akeredolu was ready to surpass his own expectations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who appreciated the support of the Ikale indigenes in Lagos to his election victory during the 2019 gubernatorial poll, assured the people of Ondo State that the Lagos State Government would collaborate more with Ondo State to bring common development to the both States.

Governor Akeredolu, addressing the traditional rulers in Okitipupa, said that God had given him the ability to work in the last three years for the people of Ondo State, especially in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Speaking on the perennial black out in Ondo South Senatorial district, Governor Akeredolu promised that his administration would not relent until electricity returns fully to the area.

He also disclosed that the contract that will give birth to the electrification project in the area would be signed on Tuesday, September 29.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Faduyile, assured that Governor Akeredolu has no problem as far as the people of Ikale are concerned, declaring that the people of the area would vote massively for the Governor on October 10.

Oba Faduyile, who charged eligible voters in the State to vote for Akeredolu, said that the APC-led government in Ondo State has done well in the last three years.