Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu, has described the passage of Oba of Oniru, Oba Idowu Oniru as a great loss.

The first-class Lagos monarch was said to have died in his palace in Iru, Victoria Island, yesterday at age 82 after a brief illness.

Although there has not been any official confirmation from his palace and his children, sources close to the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs confirmed the death.

While mourning the passage of the influential monarch, Sanwo Olu described him as a rare gem and a blessing to the state during his time.

The governor in his tweeter handle, said the government appreciated the service of the late monarch to the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the Oniru Royal Family on the transition of HRH. Oba Idowu Oniru who joined his forebears. His service to the state and country at large will remain his enduring legacy,’’ Adesegun Oniru he stated.

Oba Oniru, who was born on September 6, 1937 was the twelfth of his parents’ fifteen children.

The late monarch has been described as the architect of the modernsprawlingOniruEstate,locatedon VictoriaIsland.

He was said to have been privileged of preparing for the obaship position which he occupied until his death like a co- lossus among his fellow traditional rulers in the state.

Arguably, one of the richest monarchs in Lagos, Oba Oniru started his formal education at St. David Primary School, but finished up at Aroromi Baptist School.

UnderhisreignIruland hasbeendescribedtobearguably oneof Nigeria’smostvaluedrealestate.

For his secondary education, he attended the Eko Boys High School, through which he became popular among his mates and friends.