Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who passed on in the early hours of Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the death of Mallam Kyari as shocking, painful and a monumental loss to the nation, the people and government of Borno and the Kyari family.

“I received the sad news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, an astute public servant with a heavy heart. Mallam Kyari was a dedicated Nigerian, a deeply committed and patriotic citizen, who contributed remarkably to the smooth and successful running of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” the statement reads.

He added: “Kyari was a conscientious, competent, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking and politics.”

Sanwo-Olu described the death of Kyari as a great loss to Nigeria, happening at a time the country is desirous of more deeply patriotic individuals to contribute selflessly towards the development of the country.

The governor urged Buhari to take solace in the quality of life lived by Mallam Kyari and his exemplary contribution to the current administration.