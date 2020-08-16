Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed shock over the death of a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, who passed on yesterday morning at the age of 74 after a brief illness.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the governor described the deceased as a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of people-oriented programmes, and who stood for what was right.

It reads: “I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation. He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as member of the State Executive Council.

Sanwo-Olu prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.