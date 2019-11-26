Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has hinted that his administration plans to give amnesty to cultists and other criminal elements in the state.

The Governor made the disclosure shortly after the state security meeting which held at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

While decrying the gridlock as a result of ongoing road construction and rehabilitation across the state, the Governor directed that Vehicle Inspection Officers in the state to restrict their inspection operations to between mid day and 3 PM daily.