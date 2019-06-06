Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans by his administration to establish a helpline in order to locate and repair potholes across the state.

He also disclosed that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), which formed part of the Executive Order he signed last week, will be fixing the identified roads across the state at night.

The governor, who lamented the state of disrepair of roads, spoke during an Eid-el-Fitr get-together party to mark the end of Ramadan at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

He said the helpline would assist residents to report failed portions of roads within their communities to the appropriate agency of government.

Sanwo-Olu, who also canvassed support for his administration in order to deliver dividends of democracy, added that the idea is to make the identified roads motorable.

“To aid prompt repairs of the road, we will be establishing helplines to assist residents report failed portion of roads within their communities to the state government. Road repair is an issue that our government is keen to address immediately. We will need the information from you so that we can set target for ourselves on what we aimed to achieve within specific time. This will further give us the opportunity to hold the agency accountable if it fails to do it.”

He reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance on indiscriminate disposal of refuse, driving against traffic and other traffic rules and potholes in the state.

Also, his wife, Ibijoke commended religious leaders for their efforts and contributions towards enduring peace in the state. She urged them to continue along that line and even do more to make the state a peaceful abode for everyone.

She thanked them for their support that ensured victory for her husband in the last elections, saying they should continue with the support.

The governor’s wife, who said the lessons to learn from the Ramadan season are the virtues of sacrifice, self-denial, added: “Through the Ramadan we are taught to seek spiritual advancement and closeness to God, by stepping away from our comfort zone where we indulge in various acts that please us as human beings but which are not acceptable to God,” she said.