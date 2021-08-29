Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been named as Outstanding Political Brand Icon of the Year in recognition of his exceptional leadership ability and managerial excellence.

Sanwo-Olu received the prestigious prize at the 8th Marketing

Stakeholders’ Summit held at the weekend at D’Podium International Event Centre in Ikeja, where industry practitioners across the country gathered to celebrate the Governor.

The event, with the theme: “Rethinking the Blue Ocean Strategy in Uncertain Times”, was organised by Marketing EDGE, a brand-focused magazine.

Members of the State’s Executive Council as well as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Lagos led by its Chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun, joined the Governor to receive the award.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also named Marketing Ambassador, pledged his commitment to the growth of the profession by sustaining the State’s investment in requisite infrastructure that would create a resilient economy and city in which the Brand and Advertising industry would thrive.

The Governor acknowledged the transformation recorded in the industry, which, he said, had been occasioned by injection of funds into the creative sector to support the growth of local advertisers.

His words: “Today is for celebrating ourselves, our craft and achievements as marketing communications professionals. Over the last five decades, the marketing communications profession has evolved remarkably to become a window for the world to see the creativity that resides within us.

“The story has continued to change with improvement and global visibility. Let me assure you, it can only get better from here. The infrastructures we are creating are gradually giving you the scenic settings you require for great Television Commercials that can earn more prestigious laurels from across the world.”

