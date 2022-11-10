By Henry Akubuiro

The Lagos State Government and the Federal Government have called on Nigerians to use the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture to unite the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the seven-day cultural Fiesta, yesterday, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, the governor said after the Nigerian civil war, which ended in 1970, sports and culture were identified as unifying factors, which had continued till this day.

The governor noted that the Eko Nafest was most appropriate at a time like this Nigeria needed what would unify its citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic and regional biases.

“I am happy that what we are celebrating here today is our unity and diversity, rich heritage and cultural celebration, a festival of arts and culture,” he said, in which all the states of the federation were participating to showcase their rich arts and culture, describing it as “a culture model to embrace. “

He was excited that 29 states turned up for the opening ceremony, hinting that the number would rise as more contingents were being expected.

Director, National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, thanked Lagos State for hosting this year’s Nafest and continuing to be the a state of many firsts in the country, while also thanking the state for refurbishing the National Stadium, where most of the Nafest activities would be taking place.

Earlier Otunba Runsewe said: “For a long time we have been discussing what divides us as a people, and the Nigerian media has been stressing the need for us to unite and celebrate what binds us together, but we have not been listening.

“Interestingly, we do not have another country other than Nigeria. So this year’s Nafest is to open up a new synergy to unite Nigeria. We must not allow other people to tell our stories for us.”