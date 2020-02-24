Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) has debunked an online report that the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, directed the agency to return seized vehicles in their custody to their respective owners.

A release issued by the office of the chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, refuted the claim that the decision was a follow up to a memo he sent to the governor seeking for his approval to auction seized vehicles in order to create space for new ones.

Egbeyemi said he was not aware of the purported memo neither did he receive any directive to release impounded vehicles from the governor, adding that it was irresponsible and mischievous for any individual to insinuate that Governor Sanwo-Olu would give such an order.

According to him, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is conscious of the provisions contained in the 2018 amended Traffic Law as it relates to the duties of the task force and will never make pronouncements contrary to the provisions of the law.”

While noting that transportation and traffic management play prominent roles in the present administration’s agenda, Egbeyemi recalled that the governor had on numerous platforms stated unequivocally that “should members of his family or cabinet run foul or violate the traffic laws, they shall equally face the consequences of such acts.”

Egbeyemi, therefore, implored the public, particularly owners of impounded vehicles, to ignore and disregard the fake news designed to confuse and mislead them into not complying with ‘court order’ on such vehicles in the custody of the agency.