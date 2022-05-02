Both Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, have advocated a collaboration between government and labour unions to develop a political system that can deliver the dividends of democracy.

They made the plea at the commemoration of 2022 Workers’ Day celebration, held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan, themed: “Labour Politics and New Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria.”

The governor, in his speech, thanked workers for their immense contributions to the development of the state and also reeled out the efforts of his government in the area of welfare packages, which included courses, allowances, working conditions and retiree benefits, held that the state’s development agenda was anchored on industrial peace and harmony

Ngige, who was represented by the Controller of Labour, Nnamdi Enuah, at the event, said the theme of the celebration was apt as labour movement had been proactive economic and political stability as important ingredient for development.

He urged workers to continue to support the federal and state governments, adding that they were committed to nurture the dignity of labour.