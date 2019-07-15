Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has transmitted a list of commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly, for screening and confirmation.

The governor transmitted the list to the Assembly, yesterday.

The list contained 25 names, who, on confirmation, would assume duty as commissioners and special advisers.

A statement by the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Sanwo-Olu carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.

Breaking down the list of nominees, there are 17 men and eight women who will be sworn in as members of the State Executive Council.

Also, in keeping with his promise of millennial’s inclusion, governor Sanwo-Olu included youths who are in their early and mid-thirties, in the list of nominees.

The House of Assembly is expected to screen the nominees and set the machinery of governance in full swing.

The nominees are: Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo; Mrs. Folashade Adefisay; Prof. Akin Abayomi; Dr. Idris Salako; Mr. Tunji Bello; Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka; Mrs. Bolaji Dada; Mr. Lere Odusote; and Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

Others are: Mr. Gbolahan Lawal; Ms. Adekemi Ajayi; Mr. Femi George; Dr. Wale Ahmed; Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN); Mr. Hakeem Fahm; Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle; Aramide Adeyoye; Mr. Segun Dawodu; Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and Mr. Sam Egube.

The remaining nominees are: Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya; Princess Aderemi Adebowale; Mr. Tunbosun Alake and Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo.

The list, Akosile said, comprised names of technocrats and politicians, who understand the challenges of the state, and noted that the painstaking and laborious selection process was aimed at constituting the best team that would serve Lagos, in line with the agenda of Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.

“We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do.

“Nominees for the 25 commissioner and special adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and at the zenith of their professional callings,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s media aide stated further that the current list is the first batch, and that consultation are going on, with regards to the complete number of cabinet members.

He further disclosed that the new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity.

“Lagos will continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the state.

“We have a blend of youths, who are under 40, among nominees for commissioners and special advisers. Women, too, are well represented in the list.

“We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that,” he noted.