Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the House Of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have stressed the need for collaboration and understanding between the executive and legislative arms of government.

They spoke yesterday at the opening of the three-day 15th Executive/Legislative parley organised by Lagos State Government Office of Civic Engagement tagged “Harmonious Relationship Among Various Arms Of Government.”

The governor and the speaker said the parley will bring about seamless governance and efficient service delivery.

The parley have lawmakers from the Lagos state Assembly, Senators and House of Representatives member from Lagos state, state exco members and state APC party leaders.

“It is a working relationship that will bring about development and governance that will be seamless for our people and at the end of the day we would have a progressive and hitch free understanding of ourselves once we realize that the roles and responsibilities are different.

“We are here to iron out and resolve things that are very contentious or if there is any advice we need to give ourselves and at the end of the day our citizens will be the beneficiaries”.

The governor said the essence of parley is to bring about positive and quality governance representation at the highest level of the people where people will feel the dividends of democracy and they will see that “Lagos will continue to experience purposeful development. So it makes governance in itself seamless and a win-win situation for all of us at the various level of governance”, Sanwo-Olu said.

“It is also an opportunity for our party leaders to remind us of the promises we made to the people as well as the party manifesto and to ask us how we are faring.