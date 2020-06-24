Sunday Ani

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa have declared that the late Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo lived an exemplary life.

Sanwo-Olu and Obasa spoke during Special Parliamentary Session held in honour of Osinowo at the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, June 23.

Senator Osinowo reportedly died of COVID-19 on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Lagos and he was buried sameday in his country home, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The governor, like others speakers before him said the late senator meant different things to different people.

He said members of the State Executive Council had earlier on Monday organised a special session for the deceased because of his level of contributions to the development of the state, where they prayed for repose of his soul.

“He was a different person to different people. He was a very witty and jovial. He was a fulfilled man; a respected Nigerian, husband and father.

“How do we want to be remembered, when we are gone? If we missed him, we must learn something from him. Let us know that our time will come and what will people say about us matter.

“On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I thank the House of Assembly for the session, and I want us to know that our time on earth is limited,” he said.

On his part, described the late Osinowo as a ‘Major-General,’ in the field of Nigerian politics.

“We are gathered here to honour Senator Bayo Osinowo, a power broker who assisted many politicians to realise their dreams. I met him before we got to the state House of Assembly, when we were strategising to pick the Speaker of the Fifth Lagos Assembly.

“He was an astute and grassroots politician and a super benefactor to many.

“My emergence as Speaker of the Eighth Assembly was through him and he contributed to the success of our elections in the South West.

“He fought to liberate Nigeria from military dictators. He was a parliamentarian par excellence and a great democrat,” he said.

Describin Osinowo as a friend, a colleague, and a teacher, Obasa said he was ebullient, lively and full of humour.

“He was a political leader with charisma. He was in tune with everybody. His death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill and he would be greatly missed by everybody.

“I am sure he never knew he would be departing so soon, when he gave a speech about death on the floor of the Senate. While I pray for the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest, I urge all of us to learn from his death,” he said.

Speaking via zoom, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila commiserated with the lawmakers “over the great loss.”

Gbajabiamila said discussion about Lagos State, the state House of Assembly, as well as the Senate, would be incomplete without mentioning Senator Osinowo.

“He would be remembered with fond memories. Let us remember those good times we had with him, his jovial ways, and anecdotes. He was a welder who welded different forces together. He was close to the Speaker of the House of Assembly; I know you would miss him. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Also speaking, the APC Chairman in Lagos State, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, described the deceased as very kind, caring and generous.

In his contribution, a former speaker of the House, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, said he never knew that five years and three weeks after he left the House, he would be speaking in a valedictory session to honour Senator Osinowo.

“Most of the old members and senior members of the APC know that Osinowo was a close associate of mine. I spent 12 years in the house, 10 of which I led as Speaker, but we were close all through.

“When someone passes on in our clime, we don’t say bad things about him or her. Pepper, as I knew him, was a human being. He was an extra ordinary human being,” he said.

Other lawmakers in the Assembly also paid glowing tributes to the late Osinowo, describing him as a mentor and a political leader, who mentored many and helped to stabilise the Assembly.

Earlier in his sermon and prayers, Muslim cleric, Sheik Habeeb Al-Ilori, said it was only God that is eternal.

“We will come into the world and go at the appropriate time. God created death and death is the ultimate price for every human being to pay. Aljana is for those who do well, while hell fire is for those who have not done well for humanity.

“As we mourn Senator Sikiru Osinowo, it is certain he will be in Aljana as he did good things while on earth. We should all do good and see the late Osinowo as a good example for us,” he said.

Chief Imam of the Assembly Mosque, Abdulateef AbdulHakeem, who spoke on ‘Preparation for Death, while quoting Quran 67: 1-2, urged the people to bring themselves down before they are brought down.

“Lower yourself because you will eventually be lowered. By this, you will remember your level of worthlessness.

“They are worthlessness of the past tense, present tense and future tense. The world lived without you before you were born. Some are living without you now, and they will still live without you after your death.

“Everybody will taste death. The death you are avoiding will eventually overtake you. Learn from the death of those who precede you and those coming after you will learn from your death.

“We must come to terms with the suddenness of death. We must also know that the only referee is Allah, and He has the right to take a life whenever He likes,” he said.