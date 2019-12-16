Chima Amaechi

Wife of Lagos Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has enjoined Nigerians to give person with disabilities a sense of acceptance and dignity

Speaking during the disability inclusion and leadership award in lagos, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Dr. Olayinka Adeyeye, applauded efforts made by the Project Enable Africa in pioneering advocacy for the discrimination against persons with disabilities and also empowering 500 people with ICT skills

Chairman of Project Enable Africa, Dr. Jei Okei Odumakin, expressed that the core advocy message of Project Enable Africa “touches an inclusive means of towards a peaceful and prosperous world where dignity and equality for all is a fundamental principle”

She said Disability Inclusion Leadership (DIL) award was designed to recognise and celebrate achievements of individuals and corporate organisation across sectors who were championing the progress of disability inclusion. The award was attended by PWD and several NGOs.