Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Ayobami Olawuyi and the lay President of the church, Olugbolahan Olayomi, have assured Nigerians of God’s complete turn around of the nation.

They said if the people approach God remorsefully and pray, He will completely turn around the fortunes of the country and arrest insecurity that has enveloped it.

They, however, called for justice and equity in the distribution of the nation’s commonwealth, especially dividends of democracy among the masses.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the church, Aramide Noibi, the trio spoke at the 60th annual synod of the Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, hosted by the Wesley Church, Araromi Circuit, Beckley Street, Lagos.

Jointly, they condemned the unfortunate economic downturn, social insecurity as well as the decadent socio-economic situation in the country and urged the leaders render selfless and sacrificial service to the masses.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented by his Special Assistant on Christians Affairs, Bukola Adeleke, who also preached the sermon at the ministerial session of the synod.

The Holy communion segment, was presided over by Olawuyi, in company with his wife, Olufunmilayo, and Olayomi.

Synod Secretary, Sunday Adegbola, host Presbyter, Ominiyi Omisakin and the 2022 sSynod planning committee members with other distinguished eminent personalities from all walks of life were in attendance.

