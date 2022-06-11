By Bolaji Okunola

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and other dignitaries have been scheduled to honour the maiden edition of Global Affairs Magazine Award billed for July 16 2022 in Lagos.

Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, the Chairman, Award Committee, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking on the event tagged ’Touching Hands , Healing Hearts’ , the flutist turned publisher said the award would be classified into two categories – Life Time Achievement Award and Award of Excellence in recognition of humanitarian works.

Said he: “This award celebrates individuals and bodies who have over the years supported life-changing causes, especially in the areas of health and most prominently the less privileged, physically challenged and children with special needs as well as the teeming youth population. The awards mostly through research and recommendation will honour both individuals and bodies.

“Our vision is to be a platform that promotes, rewards and celebrates human excellence in the care of mankind for its kind. Our mission is to continually search and honour individuals and bodies that care for all citizens of mankind, especially children, youths in target community or sector.”

In a similar vein, convener, Regina Robinson noted: “We are seeking a partnership that will ring this noble project. We want to help create a better world full of understanding for the need to show that caring for others is caring for one’s self.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .