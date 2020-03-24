Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

In a bid to curtail the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that markets and shops selling what he described as non-essential goods should close down the business for the next seven days beginning from Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu, who briefed reporters at the Lagos House, Marina, said the decision was taken after an extensive meeting with key stakeholders in the state.

Lagos currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria at 29, according to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).