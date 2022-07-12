By Emma Njoku

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a probe into the July 8 Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident, in which 17 lives were lost.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, yesterday, noted that governor Sanwo-Olu was deeply saddened by the incident and commiserates with the families who lost their loved ones.

The statement noted that the police were probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal.

“The boat, which is said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of “no night travel” and no overloading. Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty,” the statement read.

The statement added that the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others were assisting the investigators.