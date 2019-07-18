Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered all illegal traders, transportation unions and other unauthorised commercial operations on the Lagos-Badagry and the Oshodi-Abule Egba corridors to vacate immediately.

The governor warned that defaulters risk serious punishment and arrest.

The clean up of the corridors is expected to commence next week.

He, therefore, urged traders and others affected to relocate from the roads and remove the illegal structures erected, while transport union operators are advised to find alternative operational bases.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, during a press conference, yesterday, the governor lamented that the highways have been subjected to serious abuse and nuisance.

He disclosed that the decision followed the constitution of the inter-ministerial ad-hoc committee set up by the governor after the Executive Order he signed on May 30 on his administration’s zero tolerance for indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works.

The ad-hoc Inter-Ministerial Committee was drawn from ministries of Transportation, Environment, Works and Infrastructure as well as Task force on Miscellaneous Offences, Lagos State Park and Garden and Lagos State Waste Management Agency.

He said the intervention was a prelude to a major intervention to be embarked upon on the two major axial ways by the committee, which he described as an international road linking other West African states and the other (the Oshodi-Abule Egba road) servicing many of the state’s densely populated communities.

“It is disheartening to say that the state of the two roads mentioned above is that of total lawlessness through the activities of traders who have converted BRT corridors into trading centres, illegal activities of oil barons and gangs, especially at Eric Moore, who are using the corridor as their base, indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the BRT corridors, traffic bottleneck due to activities of some transport unions domiciled on these corridors and total breakdown of the traffic laws of the state.

“Pursuant to the Executive Order, the public is hereby intimated of the plans of the Lagos State government to clean up roads and recover the rights of way. Of equal importance is the environmental regeneration of the entire stretch of the road which has been taken over by shanties, refuse and vegetal nuisances,” he said.

He appealed for cooperation among all stakeholders with the various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that will work on the roads in the overall interest of Lagosians and Nigerians.

“Market men and women, members of road transport unions and other road users are enjoined to desist from needless abuse of the road, right of way as well as road set-backs,” he said.