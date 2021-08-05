By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the newly elected Chairmen of Local Government (LG) and Local Council Developments (LCDA) to make the best use of their tenure by collaborating with his administration to create an enabling environment for people at the grassroots.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this while declaring open a three-day Induction, Retreat and Parley for newly elected chairmen of 57 LG and LCDA, themed “Engendering Peace, Security, and Development at the Grassroots”, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs in Victoria Island.

The governor also urged them to partner with his administration on the THEMES agenda to bring socio-economic development to the people and to put their resources to good use to create programmes that would reduce poverty and improve lives.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, stated it was important for the council chairmen to engage in public works programmes to fix roads, engender infrastructural development and address flooding at the local Government level.

He also urged them to work with their councillors in their areas to finish the three hundred and seventy-seven roads being undertaken in their communities.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Kolade Alabi, on behalf of the chairmen, appreciated the Sanwo-Olu administration and party leaders, promising to ensure good governance and work with the state government in actualising the THEMES agenda.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Wale Ahmed, said the retreat would enable participants to add their collective contributions towards the actualisation of the THEMES agenda, especially at the grassroots.

Speaking earlier, Tajudeen Olusi on behalf of members of the Governor’s Advisory Council of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) said they were the fathers of their various communities and they must make the party proud and ensure they serve the people to the best of their abilities praying that God would help them to discharge the enormous responsibilities and s by the virtue of their positions by providing infrastructure and basic amenities needed in the grassroots.

Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu also prayed for their successful tenure, stating that it is left for them to perform their responsibilities by serving their communities diligently, show leadership, save for the rainy days and set up cooperatives societies, restating that Lagos deserves a special status.

