The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu and some other dignitaries will grace the 40th Anniversary and Awards of Coker Building Materials and Allied Products Dealers Union billed to take place later this month.

The President of the Union, Maazi Justine Okpani, said:

“We are expecting the Governor of Lagos, the executive Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government where we reside and do our business, Hon. Fatai Jide Aqua, the Baale of Olaniyonu under Okoro Kingdom. He also indicated his willingness to be at the event. We are expecting dignitaries that has something to do with building materials and allied products, captains of industry are also invited.

Other key players in the marketing industry, other sister marketing unions, the ASPAMDA, the Alaba International, Odun Ade Plumbing Market, Agric Plumbing Market, Fireline plumbing market and every other persons that need to be around. The event will be covered for wide publicity by both Print,” he said.

While reacting to the founding fathers that would be honoured, Okpani said, some of them are, Chief A C Aso, Chief Basil Okechukwu, Chief Sam Obasi, Chief F. O. Obi, to mention but few. “They are about 10 in number. We intend to appreciate them with some plaques and other tangible gift items just to say a thank you for a job well done. It does not stop at celebrating them, we intend to leave a mark that when they look at it, they will know it is because of the legacy they put down. To show them, their labour was not in vain that some people still remember them for labouring for us. About 90 per cent of them are no longer trading with us. They are all retired. But we will bring them. Those who have left Lagos will come to Lagos to pick gifts. Those still residing in their private homes in Lagos, where they have built their castles are all coming. We have made provisions for them,”he stated.

While commenting on the level of preparation, the Chairman of the planning committee Chief Anthony Ezeifejafor, said the event was to remember and appreciate the founding fathers who sacrificed their pleasure to create platform everybody is enjoying now.