From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

One year memorial anniversary of the late publicity secretary of Afenifere Socio Cultural Group, Yinka Odumakin, has been scheduled for Friday, April 15.

Billed to attend the ceremony are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; the Serving Overseer, the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, Tunde Bakare; Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

Widow of the late Odumakin and President, Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation (OOF), Joe Okei-Odumakin, in a statement, said the first anniversary will be marked with a lecture and book presentation at the Banquet hall, Lagos Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

Odumakin died on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital during a brief illness.

President, Women Arise, added that Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, would be the chairman on the occasion and will be supported by other top Afenifere and patriotic Nigerian leaders.

“Governor Oyetola and his counterpart, Sanwo-Olu, are the special guests of honour.

“Notable human rights activists, Femi Falana, and Olumide Fusika will deliver the lecture and review the book respectively.

“The Foreword to the book is written by Bakare, while the Chief Presenter is Zacch Adedeji, executive secretary, National Sugar Development Council,” Odumakin said.

Odumakin further said due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance at the event is strictly by invitation and participants are to register ahead of time.