From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The one year memorial anniversary of the late Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Socio Cultural Group, Yinka Odumakin, has been scheduled for Friday, April 15, 2022.

Billed to attend the ceremony are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; the Serving Overseer, the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, amongst others.

Widow of the late Odumakin and President, Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation (OOF), Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said the first anniversary will be marked with a lecture and book presentation at the Banquet hall, Lagos Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

Odumakin passed away on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

The President, Women Arise, added that Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, will be the chairman of the occasion and will be supported by other top Afenifere and patriotic Nigerian leaders.

“Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state and his Lagos State counterpart, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are the Special Guests of Honour.

“Notable human rights activists, Comrade Femi Falana, SAN, and Comrade Olumide Fusika, SAN, will deliver the lecture and review the book respectively.

“The Foreword to the book is written by none other than the enigmatic pastor and social crusader, Pastor Tunde Bakare, while the Chief Presenter is

Zacch Adedeji, Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council,” Odumakin said.

Odumakin further said due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance at the event is strictly by invitation and participants are to register ahead of time.

“While he lived, YO devoted his entire adult life to the pro-democracy struggle; the defence, protection and advancement of fundamental human rights; and the pursuit of an egalitarian Nigerian society where none is oppressed or denied of the basic necessities of life.

“YO’s abiding faith in God was beyond question and he hallowed Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified, setting it apart to meditate on the life, times and crucifixion of the Saviour of mankind.

“Little wonder, then, that the Lord chose the same Good Friday to take YO home; we are in like manner choosing the same occasion to flag off the first anniversary of Yinka’s transition.

“April 2nd and Good Friday will, therefore, remain important signposts in all activities dedicated to keeping the memory and legacies of YO alive,” Odumakin also said.