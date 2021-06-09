By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), located in Ikotun area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, who represented the governor during the condolence visit, presented an officially letter signed by the governor to the family and the church.

“We are here to condole with your family and the church over the death of Prophet T. B. Joshua.

“We are here to show our sympathy and to also offer our own prayers for the family. That’s why we visited SCOAN today,” Elegushi said.

Wife of the deceased, Evelyn Joshua, described the death of her as an act of God.

“What happened is an act of God. There is a time for everything. It didn’t come to me as a surprise. I appreciate your coming,” she said.

She thanked the Commissioner and officials of the Lagos State government for the condolence visit.

Prophet Joshua’s wife said the family needs the presence and support of the Lagos State government during her husband’s burial.

Venerable Ezekiel Oluwadare of Chapel of Christ Our Light, Alausa, while praying for the deceased family during the visit, described “Prophet T. B. Joshua as a great man of God, who would be missed by all.”

Oluwadare also described the late prophet as “A philanthropist, the Jesus of the time, as well as a man loved by all and who abided by the Federal Government’s rules of Covid-19 during the lockdown.”

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant the family of the late prophet and SCOAN the fortitude to bear the loss.