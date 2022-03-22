Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has broken the ground for the commencement of the construction of Oak Heights, the pinnacle of opulence and first of its kind in Eko Atlantic City.

The Oak Heights is projected as a colossal residential high-rise of 33 floors befitting the class of the affluent and flush; it is worthy to note that the Eko Atlantic City was the solution to the worrying challenge of the overflow of the Atlantic Ocean to shores of Victoria Island in Lagos more than a decade ago.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Oak Holdings, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, said the Oak Heights is designed to be the tallest residential building dotting the skylines of Eko Atlantic City. He said the development “echoes architectural magnificence in luxury buildings and finesse in real estate engineering.”

Olusanya added that, “The apartments boast of the opulence of fine spacious living where residents can enjoy about 50,000 square metres of expansive building area, 75-foot long pool, spa rooms with an ambience of ease, top of the line fitness centres, tranquil and lavishly appointed conference rooms, maisonettes and villas with suspended pools, apartments with generous living spaces and ultra-luxury finishes.”