By Sunday Ani

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to the residents of the State, who are of voting age to pick up their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), from the various Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in their localities.

He made the appeal on Monday when he stopped by at INEC office in the Sura area of Lagos Island Local Government Area to pick up his reprinted PVC alongside the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and some of his cabinet members.

Govrnor Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a few months ago redesignated his location and updated his details, having moved his polling unit from Ikoyi to Lagos Island, ahead of next year’s governorship election.

The governor reminded the people that it is only when they collect their PVCs that they would be able to exercise their franchise during next year’s general elections.

“Today, INEC officially started the collection of PVCs and because I did a redesignation of my address of where I was and where I am now, I had to move my polling unit.

“I am here to demonstrate to all our citizens that I have complied. I have come to pick up my reprinted Voter’s Card and I want to enjoin everyone to use this opportunity to go out and pick their PVCs.

“I have collected mine and you can see that I am at the INEC office here, and it is peaceful. Within two minutes they sorted it out and I signed to collect my own. So my advice is for all of us that still have our PVCs uncollected to please come out and do the rightful thing.

“It is only with this that you can participate in next year’s election. I wish all of us the very best and as we go into this exercise, I hope that it is something that is worth it very seriously as another civic responsibility.”