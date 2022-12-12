By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagosians of voting age to pick up their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the various Independent National Electoral (INEC) offices in their localities.

The governor made the plea yesterday after collecting his PVC at the INEC office in Sura area of Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and some of his cabinet members to the venue.

He explained that he had redesignated his location and upgraded the PVC which he came to pick up.

While pleading with voters, Governor Sanwo-Olu reminded them that it is only when they collect their PVC that they would be able to exercise their franchise next year.

Meanwhile, the governor has urged security architecture in the state to ensure it continues to provide a crime-free society for the people, especially during the yuletide seasons.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the year 2023 Emblem Appeal Launch where he was decorated by the newly elected Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, Akeem Wolimoh, at the Exco Chamber, Lagos House Ikeja.

The governor said the event was to kick off the remembrance day celebration and set in motion the process of recognising fallen heroes on their service to the nation while urging service commanders to continue to uphold professionalism.

He congratulated the newly elected legions and urged them to continue to exhibit a high level of service and dedication to the ethics of duty as the government take out time to go over their requests.

Earlier in his remarks, the newly elected Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its continuous support saying the event was in recognition of the heroic actions of fallen heroes in a bid to keep their memories alive.