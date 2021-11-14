By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to securing lives and property of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said he was aware of the spate of insecurity ravaging the country, but his administration is many steps ahead in taming criminals in the state, with its huge investment on security.

The governor made this known at the official commissioning of the newly constructed Ise Police Station in Lekki Local Council Development Area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde at the event, said the newly constructed police station was a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment and zero tolerance for crime in the state. He assured Lagosians that his administration was committed to providing an enabling environment for the citizens and businesses to thrive.

“The construction of this new police station is another fulfilment of our strong commitment to safer and secure clime that will engender the confidence of investors, considering the fact that this area is within the precinct of Lekki Free Trade Zone, the emerging industrial hub of not only Lagos State but also Nigeria”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor pleaded with the people of Ise community to collaborate with the security personnel that would be deployed to the station in strengthening the security of the environment and charged police formation to deploy the best of their professionals to the station.

