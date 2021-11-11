By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, reiterated his administration commitment in securing lives and properties of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said he is aware of the spate of insecurity ravaging the country but his administration is many steps ahead in taming criminality in the state, due to its

huge investment on security.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The governor made this known at the official commissioning of newly constructed Ise Police Station in Lekki Local Council Development Area of the State.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Chief of staff, Tayo Ayinde at the event, said the newly constructed police station was a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment and zero tolerance for crime in the state.

He assured Lagosians that his administration is committed to providing enabling environment for the citizens and businesses to thrive.

“The construction of this new police station is another fulfilment of our strong commitment to safer and secure clime that will engender confidence of investors, considering the fact that this area is within the precinct of Lekki Free Trade Zone, the emerging industrial hub of not only Lagos State but also Nigeria”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The governor pleaded with the people of Ise Community collaborate with the security personnel that would be deployed to the station in strengthen the security of the environment as well charged police formation to deploy the best of their professionals to the station.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation), Mr. Ahmed Kotangora, commended the Lagos State Government for the newly constructed Ise Police Station.

He said building of the Police Station in Ise would reduce crime among the people of the community and its environ amd Lekki LCDA at large.

The police boss said with additional police station, his officers zeal for zero tolerance for crime is high.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .