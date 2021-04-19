By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrated an officer of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) who was seen in a viral video being assaulted while trying to effect the arrest of traffic violators.

The governor commended Officer Erhator Sunday for displaying a high level of decorum, self control, patience and professionalism in handling the provocation in the course of discharging his duty.

On Saturday April 17, at Four Point Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Sunday, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was allegedly assaulted by two young men, Victor Ebhomenye and Etinosa Obaywana,

while trying to arrest them for driving against the traffic, but despite the provocation the armed police officer remained calm.

And for the display of professionalism and calmness, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, brought the officer before the governor on Monday for recognition and a reward.

Governor Sanwo-Olu advised the public who are prone to violence to desist and let law enforcement officers do their job while the law takes it course.

The governor, who noted that citizens are quick to point out the fault of bad police officers, said he decided to commend ASP Sunday so that he could be an example to his colleagues and proof that the police can be civil in the discharge of their duties even when provoked.