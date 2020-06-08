Moshood Adebayo

Former commissioner for Agriculture, Abdul Omogbolahan, was, yesterday installed the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Lagos, and presented with staff of office by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The new Oniru said his choice as the new traditional ruler was a divine favours and benevolence from the Almighty God,

The Abisogun III, who succeeded the Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, who died after reigning for 25 years last September, urged people to continue to pray for him.

“I pray to God to grant his, and the souls of all my departed forebears eternal rest. Without any doubt, succeeding such an iconic monarch comes with its peculiar challenge. But then, of what essence is life without challenges?

“For the discerning, challenges are the real sparks that bring the best out of life. With the benevolence of God, and with the support of the people of Iruland, both home and abroad, together we shall overcome all challenges and make Iruland a better place for all,” he said.

The new Oniru thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for graciously approving his selection to ascend the throne

He also thanked the entire Abisogun royal family whom he said found him worthy to ascend to the throne of their forebears, promising to be a good ambassador of the family.

Sanwo-Olu charged new Oba’s subjects to rally round him for the growth and progress of Iruland, and of Lagos State.

“Our traditional rulers are playing very strategic roles in contemporary society, not only as symbols and custodians of our traditions and cultures, but also as rallying points for all of society; agents of stability and development,” he said.

He commended the kingmakers and elders of Iruland as well as the ruling houses for the peace and mutual understanding that characterised the process that led to the installation of the new monarch.