By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday presented scorecards of his administration to the Lagosians in the last two years in office, urging people to continue to support and bear with his administration as it changes the face of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this at an event organised by the Lagos State Government, tagged: “Sanwo-Olu: 731 Days and Beyond, The State-Of-The-State Address by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

Reeling out the achievements of his administration in the last two years, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the state is already a massive construction site due to ongoing infrastructural works across the state.

The governor said remarkable achievements in various sectors which included the provision of quality of health care services, transportation and traffic management, education, technology, energy, environment, entertainment, tourism, socio and economic development among other interventions.

He said his administration is committed to defend its territory and manage any outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic and would soon commission some health care centres in the state as it takes Lagos to a greater height.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said his administration had in the past two years impacted the lives of the positively adding that Lagos is expecting the delivery of compartment trucks that would be used for waste management and working on its drainages channel to ensure cleanliness.

He said the government would be embarking on road and rail projects across the state as it would be working on Oko-Oloyun bridge, Opebi link bridge and road, completing Badagry Express way, among others adding the administration was committed to secure the state for businesses to thrive while engaging and creating opportunities for the youths.