By Merit Ibe

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that the state would continue to create an environment that improves the efficiency of business and attract Foreign Direct Investment.

The governor, who stated this at the commissioning of the new ultra-modern Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos, added that the facility has a strong connection that would enhance the state’s Smart City project and modernise infrastructure within the metropolis.

Lauding the management of the Pan African bank for the vision behind the project as it is redefining building and infrastructure development in the state, Sanwo-Olu stressed that the building meets the various vital parameter such as latest energy-efficient technology, environmental sustainability, sparkling ambience and state-of-the-art amenities that will further enhance staff sustainability and service delivery.

“This Pan African center is, indeed, an intelligent building designed with energy efficiency and is one of the things we need in Nigeria. I know that this building will speak to a lot of the very best. It is a state-of-the-art building focused on environmental sustainability and I am sure that from what I have seen around, it is redefining building and infrastructural development.

“The government of Lagos state is happy to let us know that we are building one of the audacious and vibrant infrastructure in the whole of Africa. You know that we are currently deploying over 3000 km of fiber connectivity to support businesses that require low-cost connectivity. We will continue to create enabling environment for you”, Sanwo -Olu pledged.

He urged the bank to continue to attract the underbanked to the banking space.

On her part, Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Bola Adesola, said the centre is a dream come true, noting that it is a tribute to the vision of the founding fathers in creating a world class Pan-African Banking group and providing excellent financial services across Africa.

She said the Centre with sparkling ambience, boasts of state-of-the-art amenities, houses smart offices, a restaurant, multipurpose conference hall, gym, creche, parking lot that can accommodate 130 vehicles at a time, experience and game centre and a rooftop terrace, among others, stating that it is targeted to further enhance productivity and service delivery to customers.

Also speaking, Group Chief Executive, Ecobank Transnational Incorporation (ETI), Ade Ayeyemi, said EPAC is an important milestone as it consolidates achievements of several years of the company.

“The office complex brings together our staff. It is a testament to the effort of the people that has come before us. It allows us to create a new working environment where our staff can attend to customers and our customers can do business in the smart working environment. We can bring all our staff to one location instead of distributing them across multiple locations.”

Talking about the uniqueness of Ecobank brand, its Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan, said the vision of the founding founders was to build a pan African centre, stressing that the bank is presently in 35 countries of Africa.

“In Nigeria, we are a major player in the financial industry. Recall that we launched the first international credit card in the history of banking in Nigeria, the Ecobank Master card and Visa card in 2004. We are also a pioneer in mobile banking, *326# was one of the first mobile banking platform approved.

“In this era of AFCTA where Africa aims at operating as one market. This pan African centre has opened its doors to every SME, individuals seeking to expand their business across Africa. We are the go-to bank for trade, payment and collection in Africa because we have one pan-African switch to make instant payment across Africa. The way you see Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) transfer within Nigeria is the way Ecobank is across Africa”, he stated.

