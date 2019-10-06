Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised the support of his administration for creative industry with a view to making the sector achieve a sustainable economic status.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave this assurance at the opening ceremony of the inaugural design week Lagos festival at the weekend, described the industry as the next oil, stressing the need to provide an enabling environment for the sub sector to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths.

According to the governor, creativity should depict nature, sustainability and innovation that can attract financiers for wealth creation and financial independence.

“I want to say that this is something that we as a government will continue to support. We will do anything that we need to do to support you and make it a bit more reassuring so you don’t lose hope. We must be able to understand that anything we do, even if criticism comes, it is to make it better and bring out the very best in us,” he stated.

The event provided opportunity for the practitioners to exhibit several creative designs, some of which are handmade.