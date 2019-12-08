Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that his administration will continue to collaborate with religious bodies for the development of the State.

He gave this assurance while addressing thousands of worshippers in the early hours of Saturday at the 14th edition of “The Experience”, an annual gospel music concert, held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos.

He said: “Today, with all sense of humility, I stand in front of you as the fifteenth Governor of Lagos State witnessing the experience 14. At this same location, 193 days ago, I was sworn-in. What that means is that I have spent 193 days in office, meaning again that I have spent 13.2 percent of my 1,460 days. I am counting down, and I’m asking God to continue to lead me, because at the end of those days, I will stand answerable to God and to the people of Lagos State based on the things I have done during my tenure.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who assisted the church to unveil tricycles bought for reformed street urchins, popularly called Area Boys, but renamed Jesus Boys, thanked the church for the gesture and promised to collaborate with it to ensure that the reformative efforts are sustained.