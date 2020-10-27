Lukman Olabiyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has read the riot act to hoodlums in the state, stating that the state would no longer tolerate any act of arson and unlawful activities.

Sanwo-Olu made the statement when he visited Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, to assess the level of destructions after the recent tribal clash in the area. The area was recently engulfed in tribal clash between Hausa and Yoruba communities which was reported to have claimed lives and properties.

Sanwo-Olu while addressing residents of the area, pledged to assist people who lost their properties, disclosed that no matter how small, the government would compensate every victim of the clash and it will not take long before it will be done.

He ordered the local government authority to work with community development associations, traditional rulers in the area, in enumeration to ascertain the number of people who were affected by the crisis and the worth of what they lost. The governor said the level of destruction was colossal and the situation he met on ground was very pathetic. He said: It is unfortunate, enumeration will start immediately, by all the necessary stakeholders, the security operatives are here.