Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has read riot act to hoodlums in the state, said the state we no longer tolerate any act of arson and unlawful activities.

Sanwo-Olu made the vow when he

visited Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, to assess level of destructions aftermath of the recent tribal clash in the area.

The area was recently engulfed in tribal clash between Hausa and Yoruba communities which was reported to have claimed lives and properties.

Sanwo-Olu while addressing residents of the area, pledged to assist people who lost their properties, disclosed that no how small, government would compensate every victim of the clash and it will not take long before it will be done.

He ordered local government authority to work with communities development associations, traditional rulers in the area, in embarked on enumeration, in order to ascertain the numbers people who were affected by the crisis and the worth of what they loss.

The governor said the level of destruction in the area was colossal damages, and the situation he met on ground was very pathetic and sad.

He said: The level of destruction that I have seen here is colossal damages, it is unfortunate, enumeration will start immediately, by all the necessary stakeholders, the security operatives are here, they can hear everything; we are using this opportunity to give notices to all the miscreants in this neighborhood, if you know that u are that you not doing any work and you are among causes trouble, am giving you final warning now to desist from such act, am coming back to come empowers the youths and after it, if anybody cut fometing trouble, we are going to deal with the person seriously”.