By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of the integrated multimodal transportation featuring rail, road, air and water modes of efficiently moving residents from one spot to another in their daily activities.

At the opening ceremony of the National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition held in Victoria Island, Lagos recently, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, affirmed that the state has been at the forefront of investment in a technological driven multimodal system to address the technical challenges in the transport sector.

The governo,r who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, reiterated that the goal of the government is to synchronise all modes of transportation to reduce travel time in a safe and affordable way for the citizenry.

She added that the administration has remained resolute in completing existing mass transit line project to cater to the growing population.

The governor, who was the chief host at the two-day conference, stated that an innovation, such as the Cowry Card was created to synergise connectivity of the modes via centralised payment to simplify accessibility to all mode intervention and harness economic advantage.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu also explained that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Traffic Management Solution (TMS) were technology introduced to curb excesses and recalcitrant road culture with reduced human intervention on Lagos roads.

He also said that over 6,000 kilometres of Metro Network Connection Fiber has been laid within the state to fast track higher bandwidth, faster internet speed with stronger security to make Lagos a 24-hour-driven smart city, assuring that his administration is open to collaboration that can aid successful reforms in the transport sector.

Earlier in her address, the Minister of State for Transportation, Mrs. Gbemisola Saraki, aligned with the need to achieve a greener transportation system to promote environmental friendliness across the country.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs. Magdelene Ajani, explained that the Ministry was in the process of reviewing a policy on Non-Motorised Transportation (NMT) to further strengthen greener transportation in the country.

Echoing the governor’s words, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, reiterated the resolve of the government to sustain and improve the existing technological interventions in the Transportation sector, adding that all types of challenges encountered daily require creative solutions.

Oladeinde expressed confidence in the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure and proper leverage on technology to address transport and logistics challenges in the country. He assured that all modes of transportation will be adequately reviewed for the benefit of stakeholders and improved economic turnaround.

“The meeting is taking place at a pivotal moment in our nation where a sustainable roadmap is required to shape the future of transportation.” the Transport Commissioner said.

The Chairman Nigerian Transport Commissioners Forum, Hon. Ramatu Mohammed stated that Technology has made a profound impact on every sector, adding that the country as a whole has barely scratched the surface of its true potential. She revealed that innovation in the sector will be examined and modified for application at grass root level.

In his goodwill message, the Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps Boboye Oyeyemi lauded stakeholders in the transport sector, especially the Lagos State Government on its maximisation of the multimodal transport system as it has managed its 40 percent of the nation’s vehicle density.

He stressed that the sector is in dire need of diversification to solve the emerging problems and expressed optimism on the outcome of the conference.

In a keynote address, the Director, Centre for Multi-Modal Transport Studies, University of Lagos, Prof. Iyiola Oni, stated that multimodal system promotes accessibility and leads to a reduction in carbon footprint for greener transportation. The Professor of Transport Planning and Management also explained that development of effective policies is required for sustainability, accessibility and mobility in urban areas of Nigeria alongside necessary infrastructure, investment and political will to restructure the public transport system.

…Diverts traffic on Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway

In a related development he diversion of traffic earlier announced by the Lagos State Government to enable the rehabilitation of the Lagos/Shagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway, commenced on Thursday, June, and will last for six months.

According to the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification, kilometer 0-5 of the Lagos/Shagamu expressway will be modified for traffic diversion, while the other lanes on the highway remain accessible to motorists during the cause of the construction.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde affirmed that signage and diversion signs have been installed along the route to guide motorists on movement and to ensure safety.

Oladeinde hinted that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to control traffic flow.

The Transport Commissioner called for patience and understanding as the construction is geared towards a better transportation system and improved economic activity.

…‘Trumped up accusation’: Lagos Transport Ministry exonerates staff

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has exonerated its officer, Nuhman Edu, an Assistant Director, Transport Operations, of alleged involvement in suspected unauthorised enforcement activities.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the officer, who was earlier paraded as collaborating with suspected agents to carry out unauthorised enforcement, has been cleared after probes that were conducted following the accusation, proved him innocent.

Explaining the scenario that led to the allegation, the statement disclosed that Edu received a notice that some staff of the ministry had been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for carrying out unauthorised enforcement.

The statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said: “And due to his responsibility as the secretary in charge of enforcement-related issues in the ministry, he was invited to identify the suspects of which he acted in good faith with the concurrence of his immediate director, to understand the situation on ground and report same back to the Ministry for further directives.”

“However, on arrival at the RRS Office, Mr. Edu having seen the suspects, informed the RRS that they were not part of the disbanded Adhoc Staff of the Removal of Abandoned Vehicle Committee (RAVC) which he perceived they were.

“He was further informed to write a statement to this effect, which he obliged after which the RRS officer in charge assumed that Mr. Edu is an accomplice in the extortion of the public, therefore, concluded that Mr. Edu should be charged with the suspects.

“To the Ministry’s dismay, Mr. Edu’s photograph was taken and used to defame him all over the social media damaging his repute as a very loyal and hardworking Staff of the Ministry.”

The Ministry has therefore condemned in totality the untold publicity given to the anomaly, hence the need for this clarification. To put the record straight, Mr. Edu was not involved in any illegal operation he is a very hardworking, loyal and dedicated Civil Servant.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation urged members of the public to disregard the misleading allegation as the said person is not only a decorated and outstanding officer, but one without any blemish in his record of over two decades in the service.

