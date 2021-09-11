By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday night in Abuja, received the Leadership’s Prize for Governor of the Year for successfully managing and turning around what could have been a tragic episode for the nation, following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country last year.

The award was conferred on Sanwo-Olu last December, but the ceremony was postponed due to restrictive protocols initiated to break the cycle of the virus.

Lagos has remained the epicentre of the pandemic, which is currently in its third wave. Despite the spread, the situation has had little impact on the state’s economy as a result of recovery measures put in place by the governor.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, presented the prize to the governor.

Sanwo-Olu shared the honour with governors of Kwara and Rivers states, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Nyesom Wike.

The awardees were celebrated during the Leadership Conference and Awards organised by the Leadership Newspaper at the International Conference Centre, with the theme: “The Role of Political and Non-Political Actors in Stabilisation and Consensus Building.”

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was the Special Guest of Honour at the event in which the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, was also honoured.

