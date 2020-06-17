Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the reconstitution of the State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

A statement signed on behalf of the Governor by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile explained that the new board appointments, which take immediate effect were necessitated by the vacancies in the two organisations.

Sanwo-Olu, while thanking the previous members for their meritorious and conscientious service to the state. he congratulated the new members for accepting to serve and help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

The new members, Sanwo-Olu said, were carefully chosen based on records of excellence in their chosen fields.

The 4-year tenure boards have Mrs. Bola Adesola as chairman and Abisoye Tejumola as executive secretary for the LSETF.

Other members of the board are Sinari Bolade Daranijo, Mrs. Tatiana Mousalli-Nouri, Segun Ojelade,, Ms. Kofo Durosinmi-Etti, Idris Olorunimbe, Ronald Chagoury Jnr.

For the LSSTF, Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti was appointed chairman with Dr. Abdul Razaq Balogun as executive secretary. Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, Segun Agbaje, Ebenezer Oneyeagwu, Dr. Adesola Kareem Adeduntan. Emeka Onwuka, Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, Bamgbose-Martins, Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Rtd DIG), Yemi Idowu and Otunba Niyi Adewunmi are members.