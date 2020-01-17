Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced minor cabinet reshuffle, with the appointment of three new members.

The new appointments and redeployment, Sanwo-Olu said are intended to create a new energy and vivacity for continued delivery of values to the government of Lagos and provision of service to millions of Lagosians.

His Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement said eight cabinet portfolios affected by the redeployment include ministries of Local Government, Special Duties, Wealth Creation and Employment, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Home Affairs as well as Waterfront Infrastructure. Others are the Central Business District and Urban Development.

Akosile, said Governor Sanwo-Olu had moved three commissioners around, while two special advisers have been assigned new roles as commissioners.

Affected commissioners and their new portfolios are Commissioner for Special Duties, Wale Ahmed who has now been moved to Local Government and Community Affairs; Yetunde Arobieke, formerly commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs has been moved to the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

Also, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf has been moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as commissioner.

Two former special advisers, Anofiu Elegushi and Kabiru Ahmed are now assigned to the ministries of Home Affairs and Waterfront Infrastructure as commissioners respectively.