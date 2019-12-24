Brown Chimezie

Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, recently spoke on the state of the nation and how he has been piloting the affairs of Ndigbo in the state. He said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done a lot in giving democracy dividends and good governance to Lagosians.

What is your assessment of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s 200 days in office?

I will not equate it to the marvelous 200 days of late Murtala Mohammed, because Murtala covered the entire country. However, Sanwo-Olu’s achievement in the past 200 days is great and counting. He is determined to make Lagos greater. His delivery of dividends of democracy has been all-inclusive, covering all sectors of Lagos State.

As you say all-inclusive, what are the benefits to your immediate constituency, Ohanaeze Ndigbo?

His delivery of dividends of democracy is for all Lagosians including Ndigbo. All Lagosians make use of the roads being fixed. The breath of fresh air through waste management is for all Lagosians including Ndigbo. On very specific notes, the Sanwo-Olu administration has empowered over 100 widows who are financial members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. The government also gave Ohanaeze Ndigbo Xmas hampers in the form of over 250 bags of rice. The harassment and disturbing activities of area boys and security operatives in most markets in Lagos have reduced drastically, making the market places very conducive for business. Quite some miscreants are still disturbing some traders, but the administration is doing everything possible to address such incidences at the affected markets. Remember, Ndigbo control commerce in Lagos and therefore in control of most markets in Lagos. So, peace in the market places means good for our businesses. In fact, Ndigbo are finally part of the Lagos State administration and will continue to benefit immensely from the administration.

What is the impression of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo national executive about the fraternity of Ohanaeze Lagos chapter with the Lagos State government?

The major objective of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is to protect and project the interest of Igbo in all sectors and spheres of life, as the umbrella organisation of Igbo worldwide. The National Chairman, Chief Nnia Nwodo supports all good intentions of chapter executives geared towards the welfare of Ndigbo. So, he is happy with the cordial relationship between Ndigbo and other ethnic nationalities in Lagos including the state administration under Sanwo-Olu. It is pertinent to note that the business relationship and partnership between Igbo and Yoruba has increased tremendously. In fact, our investigation and available statistics indicate increase of over 50 per cent in partnership arrangement between Igbo and Yoruba since the inception of Sanwo-Olu administration. This is the first time Igbo got it right at Lagos State, identifying with the ruling party in the state, since the beginning of this republic. Our President General, Chief Nwodo is happy with the present setting in Igbo-Yoruba relationship. He encourages us to sustain the good relationship, thereby protecting the interest of Igbo in Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general. Nonetheless, we rely on Chief Nwodo’s wise counsel in dealing with the Lagos State administration. Remember, Chief Nnia Nwodo served at different capacities in government at the federal level, so he understands the dynamics of government institutions and relationship with the governed. So, when we are at a loss on how to relate with the Lagos State administration, we will seek his advice and guide. By and large, the national executive supports every beneficial step taken by chapter executives. So, whatever I and members of my executive do, we do to protect and project the interest of Igbo in Lagos.

How have you benefited personally from the administration, considering the challenges you faced after endorsing Gov. Sanwo-Olu?

I derive maximum satisfaction knowing that Ndigbo are protected under Sanwo-Olu administration. What will be more beneficial than the welfare of the people I lead, over 6 million Ndigbo in Lagos State? When I took the decision in the face of stiff opposition from some members of my executive, I did it believing it will pay Ndigbo to identify with the ruling party than staying in opposition. So, the satisfaction of Ndigbo in Lagos means greater personal benefit to me. My trust in Sanwo-Olu is paying and Ndigbo will get more. Sanwo-Olu is a true born again Christian and his word is his bond, so he will fulfill all his promises to Lagosians. My personal satisfaction comes from seeing the government meet the needs, yearnings and aspirations of all Lagosians including Ndigbo. I urge all Igbo in Lagos to remain loyal to his administration, as we will earn our fair share of the dividends of democracy.

In this festive season, what is your advice to Ndigbo especially transport operators?

Our business style and model sometimes go against basic economic logic. In simple economic terms, prices go down when more goods are being bought, that is the economics of scale. In other climes especially the advanced world, festive seasons are seasons for lower prices in most things including transportation, considering economics of scale. But in Nigeria, people hike prices especially transport fares. I plead with transport operators to be rational in fixing fares, so that many people can afford to travel for the festive period. I also call on all traders to reduce prices, because more sales will be made within the period. Finally, I wish all Igbo, all Lagosians, and all Nigerians Happy Xmas and prosperous year 2020.