By Chinelo Obogo

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

It gave the nod at its meeting yesterday at State House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Gboyega Akosile confirmed this in a tweet saying: “Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss!”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The development is a departure from the refusal of the GAC to endorse Sanwo-Olu’s predecessor, Akinwumi Ambode for a second term.

Sanwo-Olu was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro in 2003 and later appointed acting commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007 when he became the commissioner for commerce and industry under former Governor Bola Tinubu.

In 2007, he was appointed Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension by former Governor Babatunde Fashola and in 2016, he was made Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by Governor Akinwumi Ambode.