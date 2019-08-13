Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has transmitted the second list of his cabinet nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) for confirmation.

A statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday said the list contained 13 names.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 14, Sanwo-Olu had transmitted a list of 25 nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The assembly had since screened the names of the nominees on the first list.

Akosile said the names on the current list include: Mr Oladele Ajayi ,Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka,Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Mr Olanrewaju Sanusi, Mr Joe Igbokwe, Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, Mr Kabir Ahmed and Mrs Lola Akande.

Others are: Mr Anofi Elegushi, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mr Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Mrs Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu and Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

According to Akoshile, the second list contains the names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who understand the current needs of the state and developmental agenda of the governor.

He said that the selection process was rigorous, because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that would rank among the top most liveable cities in the world. (NAN)