Lagos State has set a six-year target to achieve universal health coverage, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosing on Thursday that the government would work assiduously towards achieving the goal and making affordable healthcare accessible for all residents by 2025.

The governor spoke at the commissioning of 149-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) in Alimosho General Hospital, Igando.

The facility was built and donated to the state by the Federal Government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

The hospital, which was opened by the wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari was the second to be commissioned during the current administration in Lagos. In September, Governor Sanwo-Olu opened a 110-bed MCC in Eti-Osa area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who was visibly excite, said the facility would raise the capacity of the state to further reduce maternal and child mortality rate, adding that the MCC would also complement the output of the existing healthcare facilities in the State in providing quality care for nursing women and newborns.

He said: “The delivery of this new MCC is heart-warming for us in Lagos. Not only that it is sited in the most populous area of the state and largest local government area in the country, it is most befitting to help us to give quality care to nursing women and their babies. This development speaks to part of our own plan to achieve universal healthcare coverage for all residents not only by the year 2030; we are now pushing it forward to achieve the target by 2025.