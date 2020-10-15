Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set up seven-man judicial panel of enquiry and restitution for the victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings across the state.

The panel will ensure that all those with verifiable cases of brutality or fatality benefit from N200 millions victims compensation

The governor disclosed this at press briefing while debunking the allegation that the state government sponsored thugs to attack protesters at Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday morning.

Sanwo-Olu strongly condemned the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements, held that his government would never tolerated attack on peaceful protesters.

The governor said in order to checkmate reoccurence of such situation security would immediately be provided to protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.

The seven-man panel set up the governor was headed by Justice Doris Tomilayo Okuwobi (Rtd), a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa was also included as member that would represent the Civil Society. While oher members are Mr.Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police); Ms Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Mr. Segun Awosanya (Human Rights Activist); Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center); as well as a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the Human Rights Commission

Speaking on the state government”s bus that was seen in a viral video while the armed hoodlums were attacking the protesters, said the narrative was totally misconceptions.

He explained the circumstances which led to situation where the bus was found and the governor was collaborated by the bus’s driver.

He pleaded with aggrieved youths to end the protest so that government can do what is needful and respond to their various demand.

He said: “I have, as promised, discussed your five-point demand with Mr. President, when I visited him earlier this week. One of the things you asked for is the release of all arrested protesters. I assure you that as at today all detainees have beenr eleased. If you know of anyone still in police custody, please bring same to my notice. I am also pleased to confirm to you that all the other demands have been addressed by the President who has given the IG of Police the go-ahead to implement all the demands. A few minutes ago, I attended a National Economic Council Sub-Committee Meeting at which the major topic was the ongoing protests and the necessary steps to take to assuage the feelings of the protesters. In line with the five-point demand, we unanimously decided, as a council, to inaugurate a 7-member Panel of Enquiry on the protesters’ demands”.

He also disclosed that the police officers who seen a viral video recently abusing a lady in Ojuelegba area have been I dentified.

“Earlier this week, we recorded an incident of police misconduct at the Area C Command in Surulere. All four erring police officers (Inspector Bagou Michael; Inspector

Ekpoudom Etop; Sgt Nnamdi Majura and Sgt. Akinyemi

Benson) are facing an orderly room trial which we are monitoring closely.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android