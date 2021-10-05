By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu assented to the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of the state, 2021.

With the new ACJL signed into law by the governor, media parade of suspect by law enforcement officers now prohibited.

Other benefits of the act include; conducting of criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations, compensation to victims of crime, protective measures for victims and witnesses as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of the new law.

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011, and 10 years it was amended again.