By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, assented to the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of the state, 2021.

With the new ACJL signed into law by the governor, media parade of suspects by law enforcement officers is now prohibited.

Other benefits of the act include conducting of criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform; powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations; compensation to victims of crime; protective measures for victims and witnesses, as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of the new law.

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011, and 10 years later it was amended again.

The state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said the new ACJL will further reinforce the commitment of governor Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of law and order, protection of rights of citizens, decongestion of our correctional facilities and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.

