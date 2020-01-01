Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the state’s N1.168 trillion 2020 budget into law.

He assented to the Appropriation Bill at a ceremony in Alausa, yesterday, pledging that the state would be open and accountable in the implementation of the budget.

At the budget-signing event attended by members of the Executive Council and House of Assembly, Sanwo-Olu described the ratified expenditure as a “New Year present” to all residents of the state, saying his administration’s efforts to deliver a ’Greater Lagos’ had gained additional momentum. Now is the time for members of the state’s Executive Council who will be implementing this budget to demonstrate their tenacity to the vision of achieving Lagos of our dreams. We must display the conviction that we can do the job given to us by residents.

“With the speedy passage of the budget, the responsibilities cut out for us have gained additional momentum and the effort to achieve our development agenda has just started because this is first budget this administration will be implementing in full cycle. We are hopeful that we would have improved the quality of life of residents at the end of the budget year.”

He assured that there would be accountability and transparency in the implementation of the approved financial plan, pledging that his Government would deploy the resources responsibly to ensure the budget is implemented up to about 100 per cent performance.

Sanwo-Olu praised members of the Assembly for accelerated passage of the budget, saying the legislators, by their action, aligned themselves with the overall interest of residents.