By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed into law the state Value Added Tax Bill. This is as Federal Appeal Court orders the state and Rivers to maintain the status quo and not go ahead with the implementation of the lower court’s decision.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Friday, said the governor signed the bill after returning from an official trip. “The governor signed the bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services at about 11. 45 am today, after returning from an official trip to Abuja. By this act, the Bill has now become a Law,” the statement partly reads.

But in the injunction issued by the Appeal Court to the two states in a suit brought before it by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), it asked the two state chief executive officers not to act on the signed bill until the merit or otherwise substantive suit is determined.

